DFA reports 348 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; 88 more recover

(Eagle News) — Over 300 more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 348 additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 14,389.

Eighty-eight more have recovered, pushing the recovery total to 9,052, based on DFA data.

“The reported spike is due to increase in cases in Europe as well as late reports owing to privacy concerns in the Middle East and Africa,” the DFA said.

It said no additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll due to COVID-19 among Filipinos overseas remains at 954.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 8073, 4754, and 610, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 841 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the Philippines, with 21.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the DFA said.

It said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.