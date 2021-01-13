DFA reports 34 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Thirty-four more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad rose to 13056.

Twenty-seven more have recovered, pushing the recovery total to 8488.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 935.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7716, 4691, and 602, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 788 and 527, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos so far, with 21.

The DFA has said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad in December 2020.

Repatriation efforts are still underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic.