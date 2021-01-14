DFA reports 322 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Over 300 more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional 322 cases pushed the COVID-19 total among overseas Filipinos to 13,378.

“The reported spike is due to another surge in COVID-19 cases in one country in Europe,” the DFA said.

Ninety-seven additional recoveries pushed the total to 8585.

No additional fatalities were reported, which means the death toll among overseas Filipinos due to COVID-19 remains at 935.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7716, 4691, and 602, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 788 and 527, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos so far, with 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said.