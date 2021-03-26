DFA reports 31 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Thirty-one more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 16,040.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 90,” the DFA said.

Twenty additional recoveries also pushed the COVID-19 recovery tally to 9722.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll among Filipinos abroad due to COVID-19 remains at 1,047.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 8884, 4764, and 673, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 901 and 590, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 21.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the department said.