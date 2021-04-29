DFA reports 31 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Thirty-one more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18301.

No additional recoveries nor fatalities were reported, which means total recoveries remain at 11220.

Meanwhile the total deaths are now at 1145 with the addition of four fatalities.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10443, 5893, and 747, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 957 and 622, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 29.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.