DFA reports 31 additional COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Thirty-one more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday afternoon.

The DFA said with the additional recoveries from the Americas, Asia Pacific region, and the Middle East, the number of COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos rises to 6413.

Eleven additional COVID-19 cases were reported from the same regions, bringing the total to 10162.

“To date, the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos is now at 75 with a new report from an additional country in the Americas,” the DFA said.

The DFA said five new fatalities were reported from the Middle East, pushing the death toll to 768.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of COVID-19 deaths, with 487.

They were followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

“As DFA personnel in our foreign service posts continues to report on the status of Filipinos abroad, the DFA assures the public (of) its unceasing efforts in attending to the needs of our people and facilitating requests for repatriation whenever possible,” the DFA said.