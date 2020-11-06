DFA reports 30 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed 30 additional COVID cases among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional cases, the total rose to 11410.

Seven new recoveries pushed the recovery tally to 7364.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 828.

The Middle East and Africa region still has the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, at 7492,4617 and 543, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and the least recoveries, at 816 and 481 respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least deaths, at nine.