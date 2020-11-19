DFA reports 3 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional cases, the total rose to 11545.

One new recovery pushed the recovery tally to 7468.

One new fatality also pushed the death toll to 833.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa region still had the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, with 7530, 4652, and 548, respectively.

The Americas had the least cases and recoveries, with 830 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region had the least deaths, with nine.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos abroad since the start of its repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February.