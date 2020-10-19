DFA reports 3 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional three cases, which pushed the tally to 11,149, was based on a sole report from the Americas on Sunday, Oct. 18.

No new fatality nor additional recoveries were reported, which means the death toll remained at 812 and the recovery tally at 7199.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries, at 7364, 529, and 4540, respectively.

The Americas had the least COVID-19 cases but also the least recoveries, with 814 and 481, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region had the least deaths, at nine.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.