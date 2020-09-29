DFA reports 29 additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Twenty-nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA said with the additional cases, the COVID-19 tally among Filipinos abroad rose to 10467.

Recoveries rose to 6676, including the 22 additional ones.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa have the most recoveries, with 4270, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1050, Europe with 892, and the Americas with 464.

One additional death from the Middle East was reported, pushing the death toll to 792.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most deaths, with 511, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.