DFA reports 24 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Twenty-four more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the addition, the total COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rose to 11,141 as of Thursday night.

Three more have recovered, pushing the recovery toll to 7,175.

No additional death has been reported, which means the death toll remains at 811.

The DFA said so far, Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19 were in 81 regions and countries.

The Middle East and Africa remain the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries, with 7364, 529 and 4540, respectively.

The Americas region is still the region with the least COVID-19 cases but also with the least recoveries, with 811 and 466, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region so far had the least COVID-19 deaths, with nine deaths.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate reptriations whenever possible,” the DFA said.