DFA reports 24 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Twenty-four more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18658.

Four more recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 11,400.

Five additional deaths led to an increase in the death toll, now at 1168.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 10473, 5913, and 764, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 983 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 32.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.