DFA reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Twenty-three more overseas Filipinos have died due to COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional deaths pushed COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad to 977.

Two additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos based outside the country to 14556.

No additional recoveries were reported, which means the recovery total remains at 9155.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 8103, 4755 and 633, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 852 and 549, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos so far, with 21.