DFA reports 22 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Twenty-two more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 13,960.

No additional recoveries nor fatalities were reported, which means the COVID-19 recoveries and deaths among Filipinos outside the country remain at 8919 and 950.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities and recoveries saw a slight decrease to 6.81% and 63.89%, respectively,” the department said.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, with 7881, 4754 and 606, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 836 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, with 21.

The DFA has said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.