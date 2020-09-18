DFA reports 21 additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Twenty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday night.

With the additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rose to 10360.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of COVID-19 cases with 7036, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1344, Europe with 1173, and the Americas with 807.

Thirteen new recoveries pushed the total to 6580, with still the Middle East and Africa leading the other regions with 4230.

The region was followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1007, Europe with 881, and the Americas with 462.

The death toll is now at 777 including the four additional ones from the Middle East.

The Middle East and Africa also had the most number of deaths, with 496, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the DFA said.