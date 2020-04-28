DFA reports 209 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, total now at more than 1,600

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 209 new COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, the largest single-day increase for the past month, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,604 as of Tuesday, April 28.

“New reports from the Americas and Europe also raises the number of countries with Filipino COVID-19 patients to 46”, the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA also recorded 189 fatalities and 419 recoveries, with 996 overseas Filipinos undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.

“The DFA personnel in our foreign service posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies in ensuring adherence of our people with preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic,” the DFA statement said.

Eagle News Service