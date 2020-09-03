DFA reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday night.

According to the DFA, the additional deaths push the death toll to 757.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of deaths, at 476, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific Region with eight.

Total COVID-19 cases are at 10,096, including the ten new cases in the Americas and the Middle East.

Recoveries rose to 6177, including the three additional ones in the Middle East and Europe.