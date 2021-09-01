DFA reports 193 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs data, the 193 additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos outside the country to 22906.

Over 100, or 120, more recoveries were reported, pushing the recovery total 12928.

COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad are now at 1369 with the addition of two deaths.

“Compared to last week’s figures, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities, recoveries, and those under treatment saw a slight increase of 0.15%, 0.94%, and 0.83% respectively,” the department said.

According to the DFA, the Americas region was the only region that did not record new cases the past week.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, now at 12965, 6568 and 919, respectively.

The Americas region has the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1017 and 658, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 73.

“The DFA continues to monitor the situation of overseas Filipinos and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the department said.