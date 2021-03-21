DFA reports 19 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Nineteen more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad–whether active or not–to 15967.

Two more deaths pushed the COVID-19 deaths to 1047.

The DFA said 25 more overseas Filipinos have recovered, pushing the recovery total to 9691.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and fatalities among Filipinos abroad–at 8882, 4763, and 673, respectively.

The Americas region has the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 890 and 590, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, still at 21.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries saw a slight increase to 60.69%, those under treatment decreased to 32.75% while fatality rate remains at 6.56%,” the DFA said.