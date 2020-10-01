DFA reports 18 more COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported 18 additional COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional 18 from the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East, the recovery tally rose to 6745 as of Thursday.

The Middle East and Africa have the most recoveries so far, with 4277, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1066, Europe with 938, and the Americas with 464.

Five additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, however, pushed the tally to 10539.

Of the total, the Middle East and Africa still have the most cases, with 7099, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1431, Europe with 1199, and the Americas with 810.

One additional death was confirmed from Africa, pushing the death toll to 793.

The Middle East and Africa still has the most deaths so far, with 512, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific Region with eight.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations whenever possible,” the DFA said.