DFA reports 17 more COVID-19 cases, 15 additional COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos

26 more recover

(Eagle News) — Seventeen more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18270.

Twenty-six more recoveries also pushed the recoveries among Filipinos outside the country to 11220.

The death toll is now at 1141, with the addition of 15 deaths.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10442, 5893, and 747, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 954 and 622, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 26.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.