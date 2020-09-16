DFA reports 17 additional COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Seventeen additional COVID-19 recoveries were reported among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday night.

According to the DFA, with the additional recoveries, the total number of Filipinos abroad who have recovered from COVID-19 has climbed to 6,571.

The Middle East and Africa still have the most number of recoveries, with 4,239, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 991, Europe with 880, and the Americas with 461.

Fifteen additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 10,329, with the Middle East and Africa still with the most number of COVID-19 cases, with 7,025.

This was followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1,327, Europe with 1,172, and the Americas with 805.

The death toll is now at 773, including the additional death reported on Tuesday.