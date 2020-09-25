DFA reports 16 more COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Sixteen more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

With the additional recoveries, the DFA said the recoveries tally rose to 6645 as of Thursday.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa still had the most recoveries, with 4248, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1041, Europe with 892, and the Americas with 464.

Five new COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 10424, with the Middle East and Africa still with the most cases, at 7069, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1370, Europe with 1177, and the Americas with 464.

One new death was reported from Africa bringing the total to 786.

The Middle East and Africa had the most deaths, with 505, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the DFA said.