DFA reports 16 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Sixteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rose to 11692.

No additional recoveries were reported, which means the recovery total remains at 7497.

The death toll rose to 847 including the two additional fatalities.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos, with 7544, 4657 and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, 839 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at nine so far.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos since the start of its repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.