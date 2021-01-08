DFA reports 16 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Sixteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 13017.

Fourteen additional recoveries led to an increase in the COVID-19 recovery total, now at 8460.

No additional death was reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among overseas Filipinos is still at 934.

The Middle East and Africa are the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7712, 4690, and 60, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 787 and 526, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 21.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and will assist and facilitate repatriations whenever and wherever possible,” the department said.