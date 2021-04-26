DFA reports 16 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Sixteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18253.

Four additional recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 11194.

No additional fatalities were reported, which means the death toll remains at 1126.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10236, 5879, and 732, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 954 and 622, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 26.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.