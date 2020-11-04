DFA reports 16 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Sixteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the addition, the COVID-19 tally of Filipinos abroad stands at 11380.

Three more recoveries pushed the recovery total to 7357.

There was no additional COVID-19 fatality among overseas Filipinos, which means the death toll remains at 828.

So far, the DFA said COVID-19 has affected Filipinos in 81 countries.

The Middle East and Africa region still has the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, at 7492, 4617, and 543, respectively.

The Americas region has the least COVID-19 cases but also the least recoveries, with 816 and 481, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at nine.

The DFA has so far repatriated over 200,000 overseas Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The DFA, together with its foreign service posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.