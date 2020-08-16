DFA reports 15 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Fifteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos, bringing the total to 9893, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, as of Saturday night, the 15 new cases were reported from the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Middle East/Africa.

Nineteen new recoveries were recorded in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe, pushing the total to 5842.

Those undergoing treatment have reached 3326, while overall deaths were now at 725, including the three newly-reported ones, the DFA said.

Of the deaths, the DFA said Africa and the Middle East had the most number, with 444.

They were followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 98, and Asia-Pacific with eight.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 slightly decreased to 59.09% of the total confirmed cases, while those who are under treatment increased to 33.62%. Meanwhile, the percentage of fatalities among COVID-19-affected Filipinos abroad remains at 7%,” the DFA added.