DFA reports 15 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Fifteen more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18237.

Nine additional recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 11190.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries saw a slight decrease to 61.36,” the DFA said.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 1,126, including the three additional deaths among overseas Filipinos reported.

The department said fatalities and those under treatment increased to 32.47% and 6.17%, respectively.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10436, 5879, and 732, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 954 and 622, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 26.