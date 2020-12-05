DFA reports 14 more COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Fourteen more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional recoveries pushed the total COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos overseas to 7559.

The DFA said 21 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed, pushing the total to 11670.

No new fatalities were reported, which means the death toll remains at 846.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7544, 4657, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, with 767 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least deaths, with nine.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies to ensure Filipinos’ awareness of and adherence to preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic, whenever possible,” the department said.