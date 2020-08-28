DFA reports 13 additional COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–After three consecutive days of no reports of COVID-19 fatalities among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported 13 new deaths on Friday night.

The DFA said with the additional 13, the death toll now stands at 755.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of deaths, at 474, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

Twenty -one additional COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 10062.

Recoveries rose to 6095, including the 15 additional ones.

The DFA said all additional figures came from reports from four countries.