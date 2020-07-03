DFA reports 13 additional COVID-19 cases, 15 new recoveries among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, bringing the total to 8627.

The DFA said the additional 13 was based on reports from four countries across geographical regions, including a country from the Americas where the cases were confirmed, as of July 3.

With the confirmation, the number of countries or regions where there are Filipino COVID-19 cases reaches 62.

The DFA said the Middle East is still the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, under treatment cases, recoveries and fatalities among Filipinos.

Asia and the Pacific has the lowest numbers in all categories, including in the number of confirmed cases at 661, except where the Americas region ranks the lowest, or in the recoveries category, with only 375.

All in all, 5163 overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19, including the 15 new recoveries, while 561 have died.

No new fatality was recently reported.

“The DFA personnel in our (foreign service posts) continue to actively monitor the status of our Filipino community abroad and work safely to repatriate more of our stranded nationals home,” the DFA said.