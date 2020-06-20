DFA reports 12 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported 12 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, bringing the total to 6140.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa have the most cases so far, at 3944, across 18 countries.

This was followed by Europe with 937 cases across 16 countries, the Americas with 685 cases across three countries, and the Asia Pacific Region with 574 cases across 13 countries.

Over 2000, or 2851, have so far recovered, while the death toll stands at 495.

The Americas have the most number of deaths, at 164.

The DFA has said it has repatriatedas 49520 Overseas Filipinos as of June 19 since it began bringing back Filipinos affected by COVID-19 in February.

Of this number, the DFA said 58.2 percent (28,816 Filipinos) are sea-based and 41.8 percent (20,704 Filipinos) are land-based, with the most recent repatriates arriving from Canada, The Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.