DFA reports 12 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Twelve more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the tally rose to 11198 as of Friday, Oct. 23.

The DFA said the additional cases were monitored from the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East.

COVID-19 cases in the first rose to 1791 as a result, while those in the second rose to 7376.

No additional death nor recovery was reported, which means the overall death toll and recovery tally remain at 815 and 7248, respectively.

“The DFA personnel in our foreign service posts remain steadfast in partnering with our local health authorities and agencies to ensure Filipinos’ awareness of and adherence to preventive measures against COVID-19, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by the pandemic, whenever possible,” the DFA said.