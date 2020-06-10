DFA reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has recorded 12 additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

In a statement, the DFA said with the confirmation of the new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rises to 5401.

Recoveries, the DFA said, stand at 2295, while those undergoing treatment have reached 2726.

The death toll has reached 380.

According to the DFA, despite the corrected total, regional comparative data shows the Middle East continues to have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases, recovered cases and cases under treatment.

The Americas, the DFA said, had the highest number of fatalities, at 153, followed by the Middle East at 134.