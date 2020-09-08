DFA reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries among overseas Filipinos

Five additional deaths reported

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed 12 additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

With the additional cases reported on Monday night, the tally rises to 10129.

Five new deaths were reported in the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East, bringing the death toll to 763.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 deaths, with 482, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

Recoveries rose to 6323, including the 42 new recoveries reported in the Middle East and Europe.

The Middle East and Africa also had the most number of recoveries of overseas Filipinos from COVID-19, with 4170.

It was followed by the Asia Pacific region with 860, Europe with 837, and the Americas with 456.

“The DFA, together with its foreign service posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.