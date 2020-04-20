DFA reports 116 new COVID-19 cases among OFWs, confirms death of another diplomat due to COVID-19

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 116 new COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 984 as of Sunday, April 19.

In a statement, the DFA also reported 140 deaths and 259 recoveries involving Filipinos across 42 countries and regions worldwide.

“With 25 new deaths from the Americas and Europe, this is the highest reported number of deaths in two weeks,” the statement said.

The department also noted that today’s figures breached the “500-mark for patients under treatment, with recoveries at 259.”

– Fallen diplomat –

The DFA also confirmed the passing of another Filipino diplomat due to COVID-19.

“The DFA, with deep sadness, confirms the untimely demise of our Philippine Honorary Consul General in Stockholm Erik Belfrage at the age of 74, from complications arising from COVID-19”, the statement said.

Last April 15, the DFA paid tribute to Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla, who also died due to the coronavirus.

“While we mourn yet another fallen diplomat, the DFA remains committed to ensuring the welfare of our people, monitoring their status and assisting their needs through our continuous repatriation efforts”, the DFA assured.

Eagle News Service