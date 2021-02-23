DFA reports 11 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 total among overseas Filipinos to 14812.

Eight additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total among Filipinos abroad to 9309.

No additional fatality was reported, so the COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,014.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 8131, 4755, and 662, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 872 and 582, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the DFA said.