DFA reports 11 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Eleven more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional data pushed the COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 18629.

One more recovery pushed the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 11375.

The death toll is now at 1163, including the additional two deaths.

According to the DFA, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 10467, 5913, and 760, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 983 and 625, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos living outside the country, at 31.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.