DFA reports 102 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional 102 cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 19876.

“The spike in the number of cases is due to an increase in reported cases from a country in the Middle East,” the department said.

Nine additional recoveries also pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 12,053.

No additional death due to COVID-19 was reported, which means the death toll among overseas Filipinos remains at 1194.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths, at 11350, 6293, and 789, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, at 984 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 33.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the DFA said.