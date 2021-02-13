DFA reports 100 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — One hundred more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 14658.

Sixty-five additional recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 9220.

One additional death was reported, bringing the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos outside the Philippines to 979.

“The reported spike is due to another surge in COVID-19 cases reported in one country in Europe,” the DFA said.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 8103, 4755 and 633, respectively.

The Americas region has the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 855 and 581, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the DFA said.