DFA reports 10 more COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Ten more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the total number of Filipinos overseas who recovered from the disease rose to 8386.

Twenty-eight more cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 total to 12875.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll remains at 911.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with  7658, 4677, and 578, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 781 and 525, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, meanwhile, still has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad since February, the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

