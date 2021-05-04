DFA reports 10 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Ten more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The additional cases pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18390.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 94,” the DFA said.

Three additional recoveries also pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 11277.

No additional fatalities were reported, which means the death toll remains at 1147.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 10453, 5902, and 747, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 980 and 625, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 29.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the DFA said.