DFA reports 10 additional COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Ten more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the number of Filipinos abroad who recovered from the disease rose to 6915.

The DFA said 12 additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the tally to 10861.

No new death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 899.

Of the regions, the Middle East and Africa region still had the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths–at 7137, 4307, and 518, respectively.

The Americas had the least COVID-19 cases but also the least recoveries, at 810 and 466, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region had the least deaths, with nine.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the DFA said.