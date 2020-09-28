DFA repatriates over 9,000 overseas Filipinos this week

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs repatriated over 9,000 Filipinos abroad this week.

The DFA said with the additional 9,574 overseas Filipinos, the total number of repatriated Filipinos since February rises to 195,224.

Of the total, the DFA said 34.6 percent or 67,484 were sea-based, while 65.4 percent or 127,740 were land-based.

This week, the DFA said two DFA-chartered flights from Saudi Arabia brought home 711 overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said among them was OFW Rose Policarpio, who was acquitted of murder “through the DFA’s steadfast assistance,” the DFA said.

Over the weekend, the DFA said it welcomed an additional 317 Filipinos, including 12 children from Lebanon.

The DFA said they joined the DFA-chartered Philippine Airlines flight which also brought 5,000 boxes of relief goods for the Filipino community in Lebanon and medical supplies for Lebanese beneficiaries.

“The DFA remains fully committed to its Assistance-to-Nationals mandate and its daily repatriation efforts in this ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.