DFA repatriates over 8,000 overseas Filipinos this first week of November

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs began its repatriation efforts this November with the return of over 8,000 overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said the 8591 Filipinos abroad were repatriated only this first week of the month, pushing the number of repatriated Filipinos since February to 245954.

Of the 8591 repatriated this week, the DFA said 6947 came from the Middle East, 948 from the Asia Pacific, and 693 from Europe.

The DFA said the Filipinos returned to the country on board 39 special commercial repatriation flights.

According to the department, despite the pandemic, it also successfully completed the medical repatriation of overseas Filipinos from Cuba, Brunei, Pakistan, and Bahrain.

Victims of trafficking-in-persons from Damascus, Syria were also repatriated this week through the efforts of our Philippine Embassy in Damascus.

The department said representatives from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and the DFA welcomed the Filipinos upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The DFA has vowed to continue its repatriation efforts to ensure the welfare of Filipinos abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.