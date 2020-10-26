DFA repatriates over 7,000 overseas Filipinos this week

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs repatriated over 7000 overseas Filipinos this week.

The DFA said with the additional 7,732 repatriates, the number of Filipinos brought home since February rose to 231,026.

Of these, 76,069 or 32.93 percent were sea-based, while 154957 or 67.07 percent were land-based.

The DFA said it flew home 6,344 overseas Filipinos from the Middle East on board 28 special commercial repatriation flights it facilitated.

Of these, 5,162 arrived from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

There were also 312 stranded Agrostudies students who were repatriated from Israel last October 21 and 24.

The department said the October 21 flight was an EI AI chartered flight coordinated by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv and the MASHAV aid agency of Israel.

According to the DFA, 851 overseas Filipinos were repatriated from Asia and the Pacific, 534 from Europe, and 3 from the Americas.

Medical repatriations from Texas, USA and Brisbane, Australia were also conducted.

“The DFA continues to stand ready to bring home our fellow Filipinos wherever and whenever possible,” the DFA said.