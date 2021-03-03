DFA repatriates over 3,000 Filipinos last week

(Eagle News) –Over 3,000 overseas Filipinos were repatriated last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional repatriates brought the total number of Filipinos repatriated since the start of repatriation efforts in February 2020 to 372,730.

Of these, DFA data said 101,558 were sea-based, while 271,172 were land-based.

It said the 3,994 repatriated last week included a distressed fisherman from Indonesia, medical repatriates from Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Italy, Turkey, Bahrain and the USA.

The department said it also brought home 59 stranded overseas Filipinos from Myanmar, and the seven trafficking-in-persons victims from Syria.

The department said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.