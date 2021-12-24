DFA repatriates over 300 Filipinos from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has recently repatriated over 300 Filipinos from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DFA said the 354 distressed or stranded overseas Filipino workers arrived in the country on Dec. 23 via a special repatriation flight.

The department said the repatriates will undergo a stringent facility-based quarantine provided by the Philippine government.

It said this was in conformity with the health protocols set by the Department of Health – Bureau of Quarantine.

They will also undergo RT-PCR testing for COVID19.

“The Philippine government upholds the One-Country Team Approach by continuously collaborating with the Department of Health, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Transportation, and the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure the safety and welfare of our kababayan,” the department said.