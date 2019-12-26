DFA repatriates around 30 victims of trafficking from Lebanon

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it has repatriated around 30 Filipinos who were victims of trafficking to Lebanon.

In a statement, the DFA said the around 30 Filipinos arrived via Etihad Airways flight EY 0424 on Dec. 22, and were accompanied by five minors.

According to the department, the Migrants Workers’ Affairs unit shouldered the cost of the victims’ repatriation to Manila their return to their provinces.

The DFA said the government also shouldered their immigration costs and penalties.

“The repatriates were also gifted with financial assistance amounting to USD 100 to help them tide over as they return home with almost nothing,” the DFA said.

At present, there is an existing ban on the deployment of OFWs to Lebanon.